A disturbing and bizarre YouTube Channel attributed to Semmie Williams, the 39-year-old “homeless drifter” accused in the seemingly random stabbing death of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers of Palm Beach Gardens, appears to showcase the suspect’s severe paranoia and mental health issues.

Police sources tell Fox News Digital that a YouTube Channel bearing Williams’ name and image belongs to the accused killer. In hundreds of short cellphone videos, he complains that he is stalked, abused and harassed by members of the public and police – often accusing passersby of being secret police, racists and cult members.

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, which is being led by the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department. Officials there declined to answer questions about their authenticity.

They are captioned and narrated ways describing scenarios that the videos do not appear to support. Many are simply titled “gang stalking,” while others allege racism, “child endangerment” and “possible criminal activity.”

One video, posted on the night of the murder and depicting a dark street after sundown, is titled “First Blood 1982.” In it, the narrator claims unknown women are following him and that police and security guards are “being violent” with him.

“You know, prostitutes that set guys up to get killed,” he says. “Like I don’t know these women.”

In another alarming clip posted on Nov. 16 – the day after Williams allegedly stabbed Ryan to death under an I-95 overpass – a video declared “my next movie is gonna be ‘Blade 3:16.'” Posts from around that time appear to show him filming landmarks in Palm Beach Gardens – about 80 miles from where authorities later picked him up in Miami.

In others, he claims that police and civilians repeatedly kidnapped him and that the perpetrators were “mutilating” his face and “implanting evidence” on him.

The videos often show nothing related to the claims he makes – instead capturing scenes of passing cars, grass and sidewalks. In one, he approaches a stranger and asks if the man is stalking him.

The man says no.

Police announced charges against Williams Thursday morning after they say their counterparts in Miami took him into custody in connection with Ryan’s death.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clinton Shannon accused Williams of stabbing the teen in “a random act” with no discernable motive.

Ryan left his home on his bicycle at around 6:39 p.m. on Nov. 15, according to authorities. When he failed to return by 10:30, his parents reported him missing.



According to a criminal complaint, Ryan and Williams crossed paths at 7:31 p.m. Minutes earlier, surveillance video captured a man believed to be Williams approaching the I-95 overpass on Central Boulevard where Ryan’s body was later found.

The teen had been stabbed “numerous times in the head and face,” according to the complaint. Police found headphones at the scenes that they said contained Williams’ DNA.

When they arrested him in Miami, he was allegedly in possession of a blood soaked bandana that tested positive for Ryan’s DNA.

In an interview with police, Williams denied any role in the crime. However police said they had evidence placing him in Palm Beach Gardens at the time of the attack.

Williams is being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder.

YouTube did not return calls or emails seeking comment on the video channel, which remains accessible.