‘Rust’ crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of previous safety complaint

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Alec Baldwin was given prop gun by crew member who had a previous safety complaint against him

The “Rust” crew member who reportedly gave Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was previously the subject of a safety complaint.

Crew member Maggie Goll said in a statement to The Associated Press that she filed an internal complaint with the executive producers of Hulu’s “Into the Dark” series in 2019 over concerns about assistant director Dave Halls’ behavior on set. Goll said in an email Sunday that Halls disregarded safety protocols for weapons and pyrotechnics and tried to continue filming after a crew member had “slipped into a diabetic fugue state.”

“He did not maintain a safe working environment,” Goll told NBC News. “Sets were almost always allowed to become increasingly claustrophobic, no established fire lanes, exits blocked … safety meetings were nonexistent.”

Baldwin fired a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust” Thursday, killing 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her. Souza has since been released from a hospital. It was previously reported that Halls handed Baldwin the firearm, mistakenly announcing at the time that it was a “cold gun,” meaning that it was an unloaded weapon. Instead, it was loaded with live rounds, according to the records.

The gun Baldwin used was one of three that a firearms specialist, or armorer, had set on a cart outside the building where a scene was being rehearsed, according to court records. Halls grabbed a gun off a cart and handed it to Baldwin, according to the records. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Gun fired by Alec Baldwin in accidental death of Halyna Hutchins used for fun by crew off-set: report

– Alec Baldwin has emotional meeting with Halyna Hutchins’ husband, son following accidental shooting

– Alec Baldwin ‘inconsolable‘ after deadly ‘Rust’ movie set shooting, ‘canceling other projects’: report

– Jonathan Turley: Alec Baldwin shooting – what are the criminal and civil liabilities?

Brian Laundrie: Parents may have just missed discovering son themselves

Brian Laundrie’s parents unknowingly walked just a few yards away from locations in a Florida nature preserve where police found their son’s personal belongings and remains Wednesday morning.

When Chris and Roberta Laundrie left their home before sunrise Wednesday, only two journalists were present – a Fox News Digital reporter who followed in a separate vehicle and a Fox News Channel cameraman who remained on their street.

They arrived at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park entrance at around 7:25 a.m., and two members of law enforcement arrived wearing hiking attire in a separate pickup truck. One later identified himself as a member of the North Port Police Department, and the other works for the FBI, according to Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino.

The men said nothing at the park entrance and followed the Laundries from a distance of no less than 50 feet.

There were no other people present at that time – although later that morning at least three bystanders came through the area – a man walking his dog, a woman walking her dog and a man on a bicycle. All of them were encountered under the power lines outside of the trail where investigators found Brian Laundrie’s remains that morning.

Brian Laundrie was the sole person of interest in the strangling of his former fiancee, Gabby Petito, whose remains investigators found on Sept. 19 at a Wyoming campsite weeks after the couple had stayed there. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Brian Laundrie: Details regarding discovery of remains are ‘vague,’ Nancy Grace says: LIVE UPDATES

– Brian Laundrie autopsy inconclusive about cause of death, further study planned, lawyer says

– Brian Laundrie’s lawyer sheds light on moment parents learn of possible remains

– Brian Laundrie’s lawyer: FBI has ‘everything they need‘ in Gabby Petito murder probe

Biden gets some bad news from a 2024 poll out of a crucial primary state

This weekly column on the next race for the White House usually zeroes in on the burgeoning contest for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

But a poll released in recent days that spotlighted President Biden’s flagging support should he run for reelection in 2024 in New Hampshire, the state that for a century’s held the first primary in the presidential nominating calendar, piqued our interest.

Thirty-seven percent of likely Democratic primary voters in 2024 questioned in the University of New Hampshire’s (UNH) latest Granite State survey said that they’d vote for Biden if the primary were held today, a drop of 12 points from UNH’s previous poll in July. Fifty-two percent of those questioned said they were unsure, up nine points, with 11% saying they’d vote for another candidate.

Asked if they’d like to see the president run unopposed in 2024 or face a primary challenge, 45% said they’d like to see Biden face a primary challenger, up 16 points from July. Those preferring the president to run unopposed in the next Democratic presidential primary dropped nine points from July, to 29% in the latest survey, which was conducted Oct. 14-18.

The latest numbers from the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state come as Biden’s approval ratings have taken a beating the past two and a half months, in the wake of Biden’s much-criticized handling of the turbulent U.S. exit from Afghanistan and following a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant as the nation continues to combat the coronavirus, the worst pandemic to strike the globe in a century.

Asked in March at the first formal news conference of his presidency about his 2024 plans, Biden said, “My answer is yes. I plan on running for reelection. That’s my expectation.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Mark Levin: Joe Biden is the most lawless president in modern American history

– Youngkin on Biden: This is ‘what a failed presidency looks like’

– Washington Post mocked for reporting on ‘vulgar threats’ against President Biden

– Biden widely mocked on social media for bizarre hand gestures

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– #ArrestFauci trends on Twitter as doctor faces criticism for controversial virus research, testing on dogs

– Nancy Pelosi briefly forgets Donald Trump’s name on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’

– Norah O’Donnell in danger of losing anchor spot at ‘CBS Evening News’

– ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

– Missouri hit by tornados, quarter-sized hail, strong winds Sunday

– Tom Brady leaves young fan in tears with heartwarming gesture

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– California jobs report is anything but golden

– US companies bet shoppers will keep paying higher prices

– Millions of workers stay home to watch young children as daycares struggle

– Rhode Island set to be first state to pilot safe-injection sites for drug users

– Yellen: Americans haven’t experienced current inflation rate ‘in a long time’

– Workers plan strike over McDonald’s handling of sex harassment allegations

SOME PARTING WORDS

Mark Levin on Sunday night argued that President Biden has failed to uphold the Constitution of the United States in several ways.

“Joe Biden is the most lawless president in modern American history. You can talk about Nixon. You can talk about whomever you want. Joe Biden day in and day out violates the Constitution and federal statutory law,” the “Life, Liberty & Levin” host said.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ David Aaro. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.