Russian surveillance aircraft entered Alaskan air defense identification zone: Report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Russian surveillance aircraft is reported to have entered the Alaskanair defense identification zone twice over a two-day period, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said Tuesday.

“On two separate occasions, over the past 2 days, the Alaskan NORAD Region detected, tracked and identified Russian surveillance aircraft entering and operating within the Alaskan ADIZ. The Russian aircraft did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,” the agency said in a statement on its social media.

An air defense identification zone is a self-declared airspace zone surrounding a country or a territory. The country is allowed to identify any foreign military aircraft that passes through the airspace. “The ready identification, location, and control of all aircraft” are necessary for all aircraft entering the ADIZ due to national security purposes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Foreign aircraft are legally allowed to fly through the airspace. Although, doing so could be seen as an act of aggression as the aircraft could cross into sovereign airspace.

FEDS MOVE TO SEIZE RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE’S $90 MILLION PRIVATE AIRPLANE

NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites along with fighter aircraft, ground-based radars, and airborne radars to identify any incoming aircraft.

Russian forces have slowly gained more territory in eastern and southern Ukraine since the war began in February. Russia has consistently used missiles to attack populated areas, including malls and hospitals.

Ukraine announced Wednesday it was seeking to end the “active phase” of war against Russia as the winter months draw nearer.

EXPERT CASTS DOUBT ON REPORT THAT UKRAINIAN SPECIAL FORCES BEHIND CRIMEA AIRFIELD ATTACK

“The Russian army continues to attack our infrastructure facilities. This is one of their goals, they don’t even hide it,” head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak told Interfax.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ukrainian forces have started to make headway in the southern region of Kherson and the northern region of Kharkiv, both of which have undergone Russian occupation since the start of the war.