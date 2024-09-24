Russian aircraft detected, monitored flying through air zone close to U.S.: NORAD

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced on Monday that four Russian aircraft were recently seen flying through an air zone close to Alaska.

The aircraft were spotted operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) earlier on Monday. In a press release obtained by Fox News, NORAD explained that the Russian aircraft did not enter American air space.

“The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,” NORAD explained. “This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat.”

The ADIZ is not considered American sovereign airspace and therefore not seen as provocative. However, Russian aircraft have been spotted in the zone several times in September.

On Sept. 16, two Russian IL-38 military planes were detected in the ADIZ, which marked the fourth time since Sept. 11, 2024, that Russian aircraft were spotted in the zone.

On Sept. 11, the U.S. and Canada intercepted Russian military aircraft, and later detected a pair of TU-142s on Sept. 13.

“An ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security,” NORAD’s Monday press release added.

NORAD noted that it remains “ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America,” if needed.

“NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft to track aircraft and inform appropriate actions,” the statement concluded.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.