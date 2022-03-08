RT editor resigns, cites ‘nuclear war’ over Ukraine invasion; Dems projected to face bloodbath in midterms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NUCLEAR OPTION – Maria Baronova resigned as editor-in-chief of Russia Today, a state-run media operation also known as RT, last week after condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading …

NO-FLY ZONE – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded with U.S. leaders and NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country, to no avail.Continue reading …

US CAN’T BE PARALYZED – The Ukrainian humanitarian crisis is coming into sharper focus as more than a million people are seeking shelter in neighboring countries. Continue reading …

UNFAIR COMPARISON? – American pundits and liberal journalists say Ukrainians getting bombed and killed is similar to the plight of Americans under GOP rule. Continue reading …

RUSSIAN VICTORY IMPOSSIBLE? – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in unforeseen obstacles and challenges that make victory a near impossibility. Continue reading …

UPHILL CLIMB – The president and congressional Democrats are facing an uphill battle ahead of the midterm elections as gas prices continue to climb. Continue reading …

POLITICAL WAR HEROES – If Americans were in the same position as Ukrainians right now, more Republicans than Democrats would stay and fight, according to a poll released Monday.Continue reading …

OMAR BLASTS BIDEN – “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar hammered President Biden over reports White House may ask Saudi Arabia to pump more oil. Continue reading …

DESANTIS EXPLAINS HIMSELF – Gov. Ron DeSantis clashed with a reporter who asked him about education legislation widely characterized as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Continue reading …

RUSSIAN OIL BAN? – The Biden administration is considering a ban of oil imports from Russia to the United States, but no decision has been made at this time. Continue reading …

POOR ENERGY DECISIONS – Former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told Laura Ingraham about poor energy decisions the Biden administration has made. Continue reading …

STEEP CLIFF – Laura Ingraham said the Biden administration is taking America off a steep cliff, but the good news is that the midterm elections are eight months away. Continue reading …

ACTION NEEDED – Mark Levin warned that Vladimir Putin will continue his apparent quest to destroy former Soviet states if President Biden and the West don’t stop him. Continue reading …

IN THE CROSSHAIRS – Sean Hannity called on high-ranking Russian officials to turn their weapons and loyalty on their authoritarian leader, Vladimir Putin. Continue reading …

POLICY DECISION – Tulsi Gabbard criticized leadership on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” saying they don’t care about how their policy decisions impact Americans. Continue reading …

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON – One of the most unexpected reactions to Putin’s ruthless invasion of Ukraine has been the muscular response of a West supposedly in decline. Continue reading …

CLAIRE CHRISTENSEN – In President Joe Biden’s State of the Union, he admitted that no one thought sanctions would stop Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine. Continue reading …

JONATHAN TURLEY- The gut-wrenching Ukraine scenes have moved millions around the world to denounce the invasion and support Ukrainian independence. Continue reading …

NEWT GINGRICH, K.T. MCFARLAND, STEVE FORBES, STEPHEN MOORE – Over the last two decades, American innovations led to unprecedented breakthroughs across all energy sectors, including renewables and traditional forms of energy. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Americans want Joe Biden to stop the slaughter in Ukraine. Continue reading …

PROUD UKRAINIAN – Mila Kunis, born Milena Markovna Kunis, is a proud Ukrainian, originally from Chernivtsi. Continue reading …

INVASION EXPLAINED – Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said Putin’s appetite to reconstitute the former Soviet Union and his advanced age are reasons for Ukraine invasion. Continue reading …

PARALYMPIC GAMES – Ukrainian Paralympic athletes have taken Beijing by storm and have risen to near the top of the leaderboard. Continue reading …

UKRANIAN DEDICATION – Dolly Parton was with a heavy heart on Monday while co-hosting the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs). Continue reading …

RETURN TO EUROPE – Maksim Chmerkovskiy is planning a return to Europe, less than a week after he fled war-torn Ukraine and made his way back to Los Angeles. Continue reading …

“We are witnessing a mass casualty situation before our very eyes, and for what? To fulfill the selfish territorial dreams of an evil, murdering, maniacal, megalomaniac dictator?”– SEAN HANNITY

