Rookie California police officer pulls man from car that burst into flames

A daring rescue was caught on camera Sunday when a rookie police officer pulled a man from a burning car on a California highway.

The video, posted to the San Jose Police Department’s Twitter page, shows flames shooting up from the vehicle on Highway 101 when Officer Pedro Garcia ran to help.

“Without hesitation, and even with fire department personnel moments away, the officer did not hesitate to risk his life and pull the man from the burning car,” SJPD Tweeted. “In this job, seconds count and, combined with bravery, can save lives.”

Officer Garcia spoke with local station KRON about his heroic actions, who reports Garcia is just eight months out of the police academy.

“I just believe I was at the right place and the right time and it was just meant to be,” Garcia said.

“Some guys were yelling. I asked them if, ‘Is there someone inside the vehicle?’ they responded with ‘yes’ so I just immediately ran towards the vehicle. Kinda saw the person, I was in shock and then I just decided to try to yank him out of the vehicle and drag him towards fire department.”

Chief Anthony Mata praised Officer Garcia for his actions.

The tweet has gotten dozens of retweets and hundreds of likes.