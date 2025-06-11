Rodney King riots officer says LA mayor acted ‘too late’ as anti-ICE violence engulfs city

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles Police Department detective who was on the force during the 1992 Rodney King riots said that Democrat Mayor Karen Bass was too late in calling for law and order to be restored as riots broke out in the city this week.

President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles as anti-ICE violence escalated over the weekend, prompting pushback from Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom. On Monday, the U.S. Northern Command announced that 700 Marines would be sent to the greater Los Angeles area to help protect federal property and agents.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said on Tuesday his department made 197 arrests, with 130 of those occurring near Commercial and Alameda, and the other 67 occurring after protesters occupied the 101 freeway. The LAPD said it arrested 96 people overnight Monday during protests in the downtown area.

Charges included assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, failure to disperse and looting and arson. One person was arrested for attempted murder with a Molotov cocktail.

TRUMP TAKES ACTION AGAINST ‘ORCHESTRATED ATTACK’ ON LAW ENFORCEMENT BY DEPLOYING MARINES TO LA: ASSEMBLYMAN

Police have used tear gas in an attempt to disperse protesters. Numerous businesses in the Los Angeles area were also looted.

Moses Castillo, a former LAPD detective, told Fox News Digital that Bass was too late in calling for order to be restored.

“She’s now trying to play catch up,” Castillo said. “I think if she would have been very more forceful in the beginning that we’re not gonna tolerate these crimes and allow police officers to do their job and arrest people on site, I’d think it would have be different. Instead, she’s now saying it now that these crimes would not be tolerated, looting would not tolerated. But it’s a little bit too late.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Bass’ office.

Castillo said that he thinks both sides are using the violent protests to attack each other, something he says needs to stop.

MAYOR BASS BLAMES TRUMP’S ICE RAIDS FOR STARTING RIOTS WHILE CLAIMING ‘THINGS IN LA ARE CALM’

“I believe that both sides, the president, Governor Newsom, are using the media waves to attack one another,” Castillo said. “To me, that’s like going back to high school, really. I think they wanted to do is come to the table. Let’s have a face-to-face, let’s have a meeting, let’s hash out the issues, and let’s find solutions.”

“They’re not united in this front,” he added.

Castillo recalled being an LAPD trainee during the Rodney King race riots in 1992, and said “History is repeating itself.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Here, people are upset about the immigration policies of this current White House administration and the difference also being is we’re in a time where social media is instant. Images are going up there, so it’s easy to get the word out and get people down to come in and create chaos,” Castillo said.

“History is repeating itself, and this time we’re dealing with a lot of violence against police officers. They’re throwing bottles of cocktails, they’re throwing cinder blocks, you name it.”

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.