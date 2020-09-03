Rochester mayor suspends officers in Daniel Prude incident

The mayor of Rochester, N.Y., announced the suspension of the police officers involved in the death of a Black man who died after officers placed a hood over his head and pressed his face onto the pavement, despite objections from her legal counsel.

“I am suspending the officers in question today against council’s advice, and I urge the attorney general to complete her investigation,” Mayor Lovely Warren said during a Thursday news conference. “I understand that the union may sue the city for this, they shall feel free to do so — I have been sued before.”

Danieal Prude, 41, died from asphyxiation after a “spit hood” was placed over him while naked in the street during the March 23 encounter. He died seven days later after being taken off life support.