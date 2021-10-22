Robert Durst charged with murder of first wife, Kathie

Robert Durst, the disgraced real-estate heir already sentenced to life in prison, has been charged in New York with murdering his first wife, Kathie, who disappeared in 1982, officials confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

“The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court on October 19, 2021. We have no further comment at this time,” the office of Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced in a statement Friday.

Durst, 78, was sentenced last week to life in prison without parole for murdering a confidante whom prosecutors say helped him cover up Kathie Durst’s killing. Los Angeles prosecutors say Durst shot Susan Berman in 2000 as she was preparing to confess her role to police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.