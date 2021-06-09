Robbers swipe beer from NYC bodega, brutally beat worker

A pair of robbers swiped a case of beer from a Manhattan bodega — and then brutally beat the store employee who tried to stop him, disturbing video released early Wednesday shows.

The suspects entered the Deli and Grill Bodega on Grand Street near Columbia Street on the Lower East Side around 4:55 a.m. Friday, and walked out with a case of Coors Light they hadn’t paid for, authorities said.

The 65-year-old worker followed the duo outside, leading to a dispute over payment, cops said.

The argument heated up when both suspects started punching and kicking him, the video clip shows. The worker then fell to the ground as he tried to fight back.

NYPD TO PARTNER WITH ATF TO FIGHT RSING GUN CRIME

One of the suspects then grabbed a baseball bat from the victim and started hitting him with it, the clip shows.

Meanwhile, the other assailant allegedly went behind the store counter and removed packs of Newport cigarettes worth $450, police said. Both suspects then took off.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening head and body injuries, was treated by EMS on scene.

One of the suspects is described as a man with a medium complexion and medium build, is approximately in his mid-30s and weighs about 160 pounds, with short, black hair and multiple tattoos, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was last seen wearing black eyeglasses, a black baseball hat, black T-shirt and black pants.

The other man had a dark complexion, medium build, is approximately in his mid-30s and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black do-rag, a black hooded jacket, a black t-shirt with yellow lettering on the front and black shorts.

Click here to read more on the New York Post.