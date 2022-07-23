Rob Lowe shares anniversary post for wife Sheryl Berkoff: ‘Partners in love for life!’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Rob Lowe is gushing over his wife of 31 years!

Sheryl Berkoff and Lowe celebrated their wedding anniversary on Friday. “Your love has made my world. You are as beautiful, knowledgeable, fascinating, kind, and hilarious as you were so many glorious years ago,” Lowe captioned his Instagram post.

“Partners in love for life!!

In the post, Berkoff posed in the black and white picture as she hugged herself. She wore black sunglasses with an over-sized cardigan in the photo.

ROB LOWE CELEBRATES 31 YEARS OF SOBRIETY: ‘I WANT TO GIVE THANKS’

Berkoff shared her own special moment with Lowe on Instagram to celebrate 31 years together. “Love is always. Celebrating 31 years. Blessed and grateful. Happy Anniversary xoxo,” she wrote alongside a black and white image of the duo.

Lowe and Berkoff met in 80s after they were set up on a blind date. They share two sons: Michael, 29, and John, 27.

John and Lowe both have been on their own journeys in sobriety. In January, John credited his father for helping him overcome his addiction to alcohol.

John revealed that his close-knit relationship with the 58-year-old was invaluable during his late teens and early college years.

“On the most personal level possible, when I was struggling with addiction, he was always there for me,” the 27-year-old told People magazine. “I credit that with being one, if not the main, reason I’m sober and living and healthy lifestyle.”

Lowe himself struggled with addiction in his early years especially as he skyrocketed to fame. The patriarch will celebrate 32 years of sobriety in May.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Today, John lives in Los Angeles with his older brother Matthew, who is a lawyer.

“When you consider what [my dad] went through in his 20s, his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades… To come out a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around, that’s the day-to-day example he sets,” said John.

John shared that there was never a moment when Lowe didn’t offer love and steady support, which was “majorly instrumental.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He never gave up on me,” John explained. “I have a little over three and a half years [of sobriety] now, but when I took my first-year chip, he and I spoke at a [12-step] meeting in front of 200 people. And it was one of the most profound experiences of my life.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.