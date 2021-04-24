Rising crime and murderers walking free: 'Tucker Carlson Originals' analyzes the crisis in the Windy City

The first episode of Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Originals,” “Chicago in Crisis,” tells the story of Chicago’s rising crime rate through exclusive interviews with victims and police officers, showing a city in the midst of a crisis, and leadership that is doing nothing to stop it.

“Nearly three million people live in the city of Chicago,” said Carlson. “Thanks to soaring crime rates, the population is dropping fast.”

“This isn’t random violence,” he continued. “It’s the consequence of bad policy, brought to Chicago by Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx…the consequence is that criminals act with impunity.”

The episode shows gut-wrenching footage of violence and murder, with the families of victems explaining how Foxx chose not to prosecute the perpetrators, letting murderers walk free.

“Many criminals, including murderers, have walked free,” said Carlson. “Under Kim Foxx, the number of homicide cases closed without prosecution has risen by more than 500%.”

Carlson noted that Foxx’s policies have been in the name of justice, but they have had disasterous consequences.

“Soros-backed prosecutors like Kim Foxx pretend they’re giving second chances to non-violent offenders, but in Chicago, even murderes go free,” he said.

Omar Tungekar, the son of a murdered taxi driver whose murderer Foxx chose not to prosecute, said Foxx was not concerned about the victims of crime. “One word that does not appear on her campaign site once is victims,” he said.

Chicago Police Officer Martin Preib told “Tucker Carlson Originals” that it’s not just Chicago on the brink of disaster. Radical prosecutors across the country are leading to similar rising crime rates in other localities.

“Chicago and big cities are in grave danger,” Preib said. “These radical prosecutors are the most shining example.”

Another consequence of Foxx’s policies: a population exodus from Chicago.

“Is it really worth it?” Preib asked. “Is it really worth living here? I think a lot of people are going to leave, or are thinking of leaving.”

The first episode of “Tucker Carlson Originals,” “Chicago in Crisis,” is currently available on Fox Nation, with new episodes coming every few weeks.

