Rip current beach rescues show swimmers face deadly risks: what to know to stay safe

As hundreds of people on the East Coast were rescued from rip currents in the past week, one expert shared tips on how to stay safe when heading to the beach over the 4th of July weekend.

Since Sunday, over 100 people had to be rescued from beaches located along the Jersey Shore, mainly due to rip currents according to the Asbury Park Press. In Wilmington, North Carolina, 10 people had to be rescued as a result of rip currents on Saturday, according to WAVY.

Belmar, New Jersey lifeguard Harry Harsin said Sunday was one of the busiest days he’s seen on the job.

“The water wasn’t very cooperative,” Harsin said. “And with the heat and the slow start to summer, everyone wanted to come down to the beach. We were mobbed. It was an insane day.”

According to the United States Lifesaving Association, over 100 deaths occur every year stemming from rip currents, making it a water safety hazard for beachgoers. Tens of thousands of people are rescued from rip currents annually, according to NOAA.

Capt. Geoff Fahringer, a former Collier County Sheriff’s Office dive team captain and licensed U.S. Coast Guard boating captain told Fox News Digital it’s critical for beachgoers to be “Situationally aware” whenever they’re in the water.

“But another thing that comes into the situationally aware attitude, is [to] study the current, no matter what the current might be when you first get to the beach,” Fahringer said. “You get a couple of floats or noodles and you go out in front of your blanket with some friends and you’re talking and yacking as you’re floating out there. And you realize 15 minutes later, you’re 300 yards south of where you started.”

As far as rip currents, Fahringer said it’s important for people to “learn your beach.”

“You know, there’s certain beaches where very seldom do you ever see a rip current. There’s other beaches, especially on the East coast, where the water is more aggressive, where it’s pretty common,” Fahringer said. “So know your beach, know what it looks like, and be aware if you’re almost something out there floating or swimming or something, and you realize, gee, I wasn’t really this far out a minute ago, or you start swimming in and you realize you’re not getting anywhere.”

In these situations, Fahringer said it’s important not to panic and to “swim 90 degrees to either side slowly, just dog paddle, doesn’t matter.”

“Just get out of that rip current. They’re not usually that wide where you can get yourself out of it and then get yourself back in to the shore,” he said.