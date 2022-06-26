Rioters in downtown Portland graffiti, smash windows following Supreme Court abortion case: ‘Death to SCOTUS’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A large group of rioters was seen in downtown Portland, Oregon smashing windows and vandalizing several buildings Saturday night. The group also graffitied several messages targeting the U.S. Supreme Court.

The group, made of about 100 people, were yelling and chanting as they marched down the streets when they would periodically stop to destroy and graffiti objects.

“Death to SCOTUS,” one black spray-painted message said.

Members of the group smashed several windows of a Starbucks Coffee building and others were seen destroying a Tesla car.

The black vehicle was left with red spray paint and at least two broken windows.

“Abolish schools,” another graffiti message painted to a Portland Scholastic League vehicle said. “ACAB,” said another, a reference to anti-police sentiments.

Another message the group spray-painted to a storage box appears to say: “Abort the court.”

A pedestrian who yelled out to the group asking why they were carrying out their violent acts was threatened.

As the night continued, a smaller group of individuals separated from the larger mob reportedly no longer wishing to be a part of their violent actions.

After several hours, the group dispersed.

The group’s destructive spree comes a day after a majority on the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which recognized the right of women to receive an abortion.

It was also the second night of violence in the city after protesters gathered Friday night.

The incidents in Portland occurred amid many other protests – that were mainly peaceful – and acts of violence that have sprung up in cities across the country.