Videos captured by a homeowner who lives near the scene where the Waukesha Christmas parade attack happened appear to show suspect Darrell Brooks knocking on his door prior to being arrested, asking for help hailing an Uber.

The Ring doorbell camera clips that Daniel Rider shared with NBC News were recorded about 20 minutes after Brooks allegedly drove a vehicle through the parade Sunday, killing five and injuring dozens more. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Monday that he is referring five counts of first-degree intentional homicide against Brooks, who is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

“Hey, I called an Uber and I’m supposed to be waiting for it over here but I don’t know when it’s coming, can you call it for me please?” an individual who appears to be Brooks says in one of the videos after knocking on Rider’s door. “I’m homeless.”

Rider told NBC News he was watching football at the time of the attack and allowed Brooks inside to let him use his phone.

“All of a sudden, I look outside my street and I see a few cop cars drive by and I’m getting extra nervous,” Rider reportedly said.

The Waukesha resident said he then asked Brooks to leave – which he did – but Brooks came back a second time, claiming he left his ID inside the home, another clip shows.

Seconds later, police arrive at the doorstep to take Brooks into custody.

“Hands up! Put your hands where I can see him!” an officer yells.

“Whoa whoa whoa!” Brooks responds, raising his hands in the air.

In another portion of the footage, the homeowner appears to open his front door to interact with one of the responding officers.

“Hey do you know this guy?” the officer asks.

“Absolutely not,” he says.

Rider told NBC News that his neighbor was the one who called police.