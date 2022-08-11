Rhode Island man arrested after driving around Providence with woman stuck on hood of car, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Rhode Island man has been arrested after he allegedly was caught on video driving around the city of Providence with a woman stuck on the hood of his car, a report says.

Investigators believe the bizarre scene unfolded Tuesday after Kevin Beard of Warwick crashed into the victim’s vehicle in the city’s downtown area, according to WPRI.

The woman then got out of her car to approach Beard and ended up getting her hand caught on the hood of his vehicle before he took off, Providence Police Maj. Henry Remolina told the station.

Footage obtained by WPRI appears to show a woman clinging onto the front of a car as it races down a street.

Remolina said police believe the woman was stuck there for around 10 minutes until Beard exited a highway and was stopped by police.

The woman, whom police say did not know Beard, then had her hand freed from the car, only suffering minor injuries, according to WPRI.

Beard, meanwhile, is facing charges of driving to endanger resulting in personal injury, assault and battery and driving on a suspended license, Remolina told the station.

The Providence Police Department did not immediately respond to a request Wednesday from Fox News Digital for more information.