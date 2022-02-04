At least 24 patients were transported to nearby hospitals in Rhode Island on Thursday night after a fire broke out at a medical care facility in Coventry, according to reports.

The blaze started around 9 p.m. ET on the third floor of Genesis Healthcare’s Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center, WPRI-TV of Providence reported.

Nearly 40 residents of the center were displaced because of the blaze, WJAR-TV of Cranston, Rhode Island, reported.

Ambulances arrived from surrounding communities, including Providence, East Greenwich, Central Falls and South Kingstown to transport the center’s respiratory patients away from the fire’s smoke, according to the station.

A fire department ladder was seen propped against the building, rising to the third floor, WLNE-TV of Providence reported.

FIRE AT FERTILIZER PLANT IN NC SUPPRESSED, BUT EXPLOSION RISK REMAINS

The cause of the blaze was not yet clear.

A sprinkler system activated inside the building helped extinguish the flames, the Coventry Fire Department told WJAR.

The sprinkler system “definitely saved lives tonight,” the Coventry fire chief told the station.

Family members arriving at the scene were being directed to gather at a nearby church, WLNE reported.

According to the Genesis website, the Coventry facility is the only respiratory and rehabilitation center in the state and provides access to respiratory therapists around the clock. Patient rooms include state-of-the art ventilators, the site says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier Wednesday, WPRI reported that Genesis was under fire after its former CEO George Hager Jr. received a $5 million bonus despite the company accepting more than $300 million in federal coronavirus relief money.

A total of nearly 100 residents at Genesis facilities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have died from the pandemic, WPRI reported.