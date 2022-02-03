A fire Thursday night at a medical care facility in Rhode Island brought nearly 20 ambulances to the scene, according to a report.

It appeared that residents of the Genesis Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center in Coventry were about to evacuate the facility, WPRI-TV of Providence reported.

It was unclear where the residents would be taken, the report said.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building, the Coventry Fire Department confirmed, according to the station.

A fire department ladder was seen propped against the building, rising to the third floor, WLNE-TV of Providence reported.

The cause of the blaze was not yet clear.

It was not immediately known if any injuries occurred. Family members arriving at the scene were being directed to gather at a nearby church, WLNE reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.