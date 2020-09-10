Retired officer, family startled by deputies serving arrest warrant at wrong home

A retired Houston-area police officer said deputies broke down his front door to serve a warrant last week but targeted the wrong house.

Louis Rodriguez told KRTK-TV that video footage shot on Sept. 1 from inside his home shows Harris County Sheriff deputies at his door asking for someone who doesn’t live there.

“Out of control, yelling, demanding, threatening they wanted to come in. I wasn’t sure they were police officers at the time,” Rodriguez said.

ILLINOIS POLICE CHIEF DISMISSED FOR SHARING FACEBOOK POST THAT WAS ‘IN POOR TASTE’

He said he yelled that he was a retired police officer and asked to see the warrant.

“Sir, you have the wrong house,” yelled out Rodriguez’s son in the video, according to the news outlet.

Within minutes, the deputies busted open the door and the family was taken outside.

They “manhandled myself and my son and brought us outside,” Rodriguez said. “They finally realized the mistake they made.”

In a statement to Fox News, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies mistakingly approached the home and damaged the front door.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Deputies subsequently realized they made a mistake and the Sheriff’s Office arranged to have the door replaced,” the statement said. “The Sheriff’s Office regrets the mistake and the incident is under review.”

Rodriguez said a captain on the scene apologized to the family. He told the news station he was looking for a lawyer to file a complaint.