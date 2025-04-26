Retired NYPD officer attacked in teen ‘gang assault’ after confronting them for harassing cab driver: report

​

A 65-year-old man was attacked in a “gang assault” this week in New York City by a group of teenagers, the New York City Police Department confirmed.

The victim was a retired NYPD lieutenant and the teens allegedly turned their anger toward him after he confronted them for harassing a cab driver, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

The group of at least five allegedly punched the 65-year-old in the face and hit him with a backpack before running away.

The man was knocked down during the assault, and suffered minor injuries to his face and knee during the alleged assault that took place on Manhattan’s Upper East Side near Park Avenue.

He refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

“They were looking for trouble, harassing everyone they saw,” the victim said, according to the Post. “When they started to bother the cab driver, I went over and told them to leave him alone. That’s when one coward hit me from behind with a backpack.”

All five alleged assailants are described as light-skinned males.

One of the suspects was wearing a black t-shirt, black sneakers and black and white shorts; the second was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants; the third was wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants; the fourth was wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts and the last suspect was wearing a black t-shirt and gray pants, police said.

The department released photos of the teens, asking for the public’s help on Friday as the suspects remained at large.