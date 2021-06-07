Retired NYPD cop in critical condition after being shot in NYC

A retired NYPD police officer was in critical condition after being shot on a Brooklyn street on Monday night, sources said.

The former cop was struck by a bullet at East 3rd Street and Church Avenue in the Kensington section of the borough at around 7:30 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

Another person was shot at the location. It was not immediately clear if that person was the shooting suspect.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was fighting for his life Monday night.

