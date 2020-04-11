Retired Illinois fire department captain dies from coronavirus complications: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An Illinois fire department extended a final salute to a retired captain who died from complications due to the coronavirus this week.

Ken Harvey was 70 when he died Friday. He served with the U.S. Army and as a trustee for the Village of Wadsworth, the Waukegan Fire Department said.

According to the Lake & McHenry County Scanner, Harvey died from complications due to the coronavirus, reporting that he was admitted April 2 to the hospital, put in the ICU and later went on a ventilator. No other details are known about the circumstances of his death at this time.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our Brother Captain Ken Harvey — father of active member Rob Harvey Jr.,” the department said on its Facebook page.

“Our Brother Ken Harvey was all things Waukegan and demonstrated that in over 29 years of dedicated service, caring and compassion to our community, department, family and profession,” it said.

“Words cannot express what you have done for the fire service, nor the sacrifices given to others.”

After his death, Harvey’s body was escorted to a funeral home by the Waukegan Fire Department’s honor guard.

“Words cannot describe the love and appreciation you showed our family and my dad,” Rob Harvey said, while also extending appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Condell Hospital in Libertyville, Ill., who treated his father.