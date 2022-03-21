Residents slam Apple’s $200M windfall; Flashback: Networks dismissed Hunter Biden laptop story

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

SWEETHEART DEAL? – Residents of a Des Moines suburb criticized a government agreement with Apple giving the tech giant $200 million in public subsidies for a project that is currently years behind schedule. Continue reading …

LESSONS LEARNED – U.S. must learn from its failed attempts to deter Russia in Ukraine and it must refine its approach if it hopes to avoid Chinese aggression against Taiwan Continue reading …

VENEZUELA FIRST? – The Biden administration has flirted with lifting sanctions on Venezuela to temper surging prices, but is unwilling to encourage domestic energy. Continue reading …

SCOTUS NOMINEE TESTIFIES – President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, testifies Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Continue reading …

CLARENCE THOMAS HOSPITALIZED – Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized, according to a statement from the Court. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BUCKEYE OIL TUSSLE – GOP Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is calling out Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her efforts to shut down an oil pipeline. Continue reading …

MCCARTHY’S TAKE – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told host Trey Gowdy what he considered President Biden’s problem when it comes to Ukraine. Continue reading …

COVID-19 CONCERNS – U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said he worries about differing points of view regarding COVID-19 being “shut out” of national dialogue. Continue reading …

EERIE WARNING – President Biden was photographed biking Sunday as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy warned of a potential “third world war.” Continue reading …

ALASKAN REP DIES – U.S. Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving member of the House, died Friday night at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on his way home. Continue reading …

MEDIA

HUNTER’S LAPTOP – The New York Times confirmed authenticity of Hunter Biden’s missing laptop, a story which was originally dismissed as Russian disinformation. Continue reading …

IRAN RISK – Mark Levin warned that President Biden will embolden a nuclear competition if he moves forward with the Iran nuclear deal, threatening the entire world. Continue reading …

SCOTUS ‘CIVILITY’ – Trey Gowdy reflected on the drama and chaotic nature of recent Supreme Court confirmation hearings as Democrats demand “civility” for Biden’s nominee. Continue reading …

FACT-CHECK MANIPULATION – Dan Bongino fact-checked the fact-checkers Saturday, slamming the media for “information manipulation.” Continue reading …

INFLATION CRITICISM – Critics slammed a Bloomberg Opinion tweet Saturday saying inflation hurts most people making “less than 300K.” Continue reading …

OPINION

MATTHEW WHITACKER – With a Supreme Court confirmation battle beginning, few Republicans have given the time, energy and attention necessary to contesting the nominee. Continue reading …

MARSHA BLACKBURN – Americans deserve answers from President Biden’s nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, given the gravity of a lifelong Supreme Court appointment. Continue reading …

KRISTAN HAWKINS – Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record on abortion turns the ideals of Lady Justice upside down. Continue reading …

RICK LAZIO AND NEERAJ MITAL – Here’s what the federal government should do in order to combat inflation. Continue reading …

REP. ELISE STEFANIK – There should be no question that the American people stand strongly with the people of Ukraine, and President Biden needs to give them more support. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ECONOMIC FALLOUT – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will likely hit economic growth globally and here at home.Continue reading …

ATHLETES IN ACTION – With all eyes on Ukraine, sports figures from around the world are stepping up to aid in wide-ranging humanitarian efforts. Continue reading …

STILL BUDDY BUDDY? – Hollywood stars who have met Russian President Vladimir Putin weigh in on the war in Ukraine. Continue reading …

EXPECTING – Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant with her second child with her husband, Chris Pratt. Continue reading …

BRUCE’S BIRTHDAY BASH – Demi Moore posted an Instagram picture with Bruce Willis captioned, “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family.” Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“What will happen if Iran gets nukes? Well, what’s happened with Putin and nukes, he is waving them around, he is trying to control the battlefield by threatening us … what do you think Iran will do?”

– MARK LEVIN

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.