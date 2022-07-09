Residents of Texas town could face $2,000 fine for watering their lawn under new restrictions

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Residents of a Texas town could face a $2,000 fine for watering their lawns under new restrictions that go into effect next week.

Starting Wednesday, July 13 residents in Waco are required to adhere to particular watering schedules and rules amid an extreme drought, or they will be penalized, KCEN-TV reported.

These rules include limiting residents to watering their lawn just twice per week.

Starting July 13, Waco residents are also obligated to follow a strict watering schedule that includes odd-numbered residents being able to water their lawns on Tuesday and Saturday; even-numbered addresses can water their homes on Wednesday and Sundays; and non-residential addresses, such as a business, can water their lawns on Mondays and Fridays, according to the report.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT AUTHORIZES LAW ENFORCEMENT TO RETURN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO BORDER

The regiment precludes any residents or businesses from watering their lawns on Thursdays.

Also, runoff water, or the excess water not absorbed by the lawn, cannot extend past 10 ft. from the end of the property, KCEN reported.

TEXAS PIPELINE EXPLODES, RESIDENTS EVACUATED

Residents caught violating the new restrictions face up to a $2,000 fine, a news release from the city said.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek wants all residents to do their part to help conserve water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We all play a part in water conservation and ensuring we are responsible for our water usage. Reducing outdoor watering will allow for the City’s water system to recharge as well as reduce stress on Lake Waco, the region’s primary water supply,” Meek said.

The new plan intends to slash the city’s water usage by 30 percent, the city said.