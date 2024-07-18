Republican National Convention Final Day: Trump delivers acceptance speech and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TRUMP TAKES THE STAGE: Don’t miss it as former President Trump delivers his acceptance speech tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel. Follow along for more updates. Follow along for more.

‘NEVER FORGETS’ – Trump VP pick JD Vance pledges to ‘commit to the working man’ as populism takes center stage at RNC. Continue reading …

INSIDE THE MIND – Investigators share the search history of Trump’s shooter ahead of the assassination attempt. Continue reading …

‘NOT BUYING THAT’ – FBI releases update about Trump shooter’s motive, lawmaker issues fiery response. Continue reading …

PURSUING LEADS – Secret Service director refuses to step down as FBI investigates Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks. Continue reading …

CULMINATING MOMENT – Trump to formally accept Republican nomination after assassination attempt. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

FLASHBACK – Donald Trump’s remarks at 2016, 2020 Republican conventions. Continue reading …

‘FORCEFUL’ CALL – Top Dem reportedly urges Biden to drop his re-election bid. Continue reading …

‘1 STRIKE YOU’RE OUT’ – Dave Portnoy rips windmill company for ‘negligence’ after blade snaps, fiberglass debris closes Nantucket beaches. Continue reading …

‘DID NOT BREAK ME’ – Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro appears at RNC: ‘I am your wake-up call’. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

–

MEDIA

‘BATTLE-HARDENED’ – Voters deliver first impressions of Trump’s pick for vice president. Continue reading …

‘SENSE OF PATRIOTISM’ – Women’s studies major says assassination attempt solidified her decision to vote for Trump. Continue reading …

DEI ‘HIRES’ – Equity director describes DEI agenda for Secret Service. Continue reading …

‘EXACTLY THE SAME THING’ – MSNBC host compares Biden battling COVID to Trump surviving an assassination attempt. Continue reading …

–

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: The secret weapon of JD Vance. Continue reading …

CAROL ROTH – Trump can restore the American Dream: Bridge the unions and small businesses. Continue reading …

–

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Biden believes he’s the only person who can win. See video …

JESSE WATTERS – Secret Service Director Cheatle sounds like an evasive politician. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump is running against a ‘bad party of ideas.’ See video …

GREG GUTFELD – The world is noticing how President Biden is. Continue reading …

–

IN OTHER NEWS

TALK TO A KILLER – Trump shooter’s former American politics classmate recalls interactions with Crooks. Continue reading …

FLABBERGASTED – Lou Holtz rips Secret Service: ‘How the hell does Donald Trump get shot at?’ Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on a summer breeze, a summer Olympian and a tough man for all seasons. Take the quiz here …

‘IT’S CASUAL’ – Johnny Depp’s relationship with model, 29, may ‘suit him well’ after nasty Amber Heard split: expert. Continue reading …

ESCAPE FROM THE HEAT – Golden retriever has the right idea as it cools off in a key household location. See video …

–

CATCH UP ON THE RNC DAY 3 — WATCH:

JD VANCE – Some people tell me I’ve lived the American Dream, and they are right. See video …

USHA VANCE – Why her husband will be a great vice president. See video …

DONALD TRUMP JR – My father showed ‘America’s character’. See video …

KAI TRUMP – Trump’s eldest grandchild tells RNC what he’s really like: ‘I know him for who he is’. See video …

SERGEANT WILLIAM PEKRUL – 98-year-old World War II veteran: America is still worth fighting for. See video …

GOLD STAR FAMILY MEMBER – Trump was a man ‘with empathy for us’. See video …

FOX WEATHER

