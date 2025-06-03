Repeat offender in Arizona gets life plus 10 years for fatal shooting just 16 days after prison release

​

An Arizona murderer was sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison on May 27 after killing a second person only 16 days after he was released in 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

Clifton Nez Hamalowa, 47, was convicted of shooting the victim in the head multiple times, killing Richard Olds in front of his young child on reservation land belonging to the Gila River Indian Community.

According to the release, Hamalowa and his siblings “attempted to conceal his crimes by disposing of the victim’s car and dumping his body in a remote area of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian reservation,” the release said.

Hamalowa and his sister were also accused of intimidating witnesses to prevent them from reporting.

Hamalowa was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit assault resulting in serious bodily injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to the sentencing notice, Hamalowa is a career offender who stabbed his mother in 1991 with a butcher knife and stabbed and killed a man in 1999. It was also noted that he stabbed a fellow inmate while serving his first sentence.

“Hamalowa’s brother, Thomas Leon Hamalowa, pleaded guilty to accessory-after-the-fact to murder and was sentenced to 108 months in prison on October 23, 2023. Hamalowa’s sister, Devonne Beth Hamalowa, pleaded guilty to accesory-after-the-fact to murder and was sentenced to 84 months in prison on April 1, 2024,” the release stated.