Five suspects were taken into custody in Delaware on Wednesday night after state police found them traveling in a vehicle that was carjacked hours earlier from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania, according to reports.

Scanlon, a Democrat who represents Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District, surrendered the keys to the SUV at gunpoint earlier Wednesday at FDR Park in South Philadelphia, authorities say.

The congresswoman was not injured in the incident.

DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSWOMAN WHO SPONSORED POLICE ‘REFORM’ BILL CARJACKED IN CRIME-SURGING PHILADELPHIA

Police in Delaware, working with personnel from the FBI, spotted the SUV on Wednesday night near the Christiana Mall in Newark, according to WPVI-TV of Philadelphia.

The suspects were described as four males and one female, FOX 29 of Philadelphia reported. All were taken into custody, according to the report.

Whether any of the vehicle’s occupants were directly involved in the carjacking was not yet clear, WPVI reported.

Scanlon, 62, was walking toward her parked vehicle Wednesday afternoon after attending a meeting at a nearby location, according to a statement from the congresswoman’s office.

Police say Scanlon – whose district includes parts of Philadelphia and its western suburbs – was approached by two Black males who demanded the keys to the vehicle, a blue Acura MDX. One suspect drove away in Scanlon’s vehicle while the other drove off in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just a day earlier in Illinois, state Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and her husband were carjacked in Broadview, a suburb of Chicago, the state lawmaker confirmed in a statement. Neither Lightford nor her husband were physically harmed, she said.

Both Scanlon and Lightford supported police reforms following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in May 2020.