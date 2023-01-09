Rep. Donalds says McCarthy and GOP will probe Chinese Community Party influence on US

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the new GOP majority are set to carry out an investigation into the Chinese Communist Party’s influence on the United States.

“The speaker has been very clear about what’s going to happen. He’s been clear for quite some time,” Donalds told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo during an interview of “Sunday Morning Futures.

“We’re going to have a select committee just to investigate China and all the things that the CCP is doing to not only influence here in the United States, but also to take jobs away from Americans over the years.”

Donalds joined Bartiromo after McCarthy was elected House Speaker following a historic 15 votes. Last month, McCarthy announced the creation of a China Select Committee, and tapped Rep. Mike Gallagher to chair the group.

“The Chinese Communist Party is the greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime,” McCarthy said last month. “We need a whole-of-government approach that will build on the efforts of the Republican-led China Task Force and ensure America is prepared to tackle the economic and security challenges posed by the CCP.”

Other investigations the GOP-majority House will take up will include looking into “what the Biden family has been doing for the last several years, and its implications on the Biden domestic and international agenda,” Donald said.

“I’ve been talking with Jim Jordan and James Comer. The investigations, not just into the FBI the Department of Justice, obviously, as people are seeing with the Twitter files and all that stuff, but also with what the Biden family has been doing,” Donalds said. He added that “we’re gonna get all to the bottom of that,” as well as launch another committee that will investigate “the weaponization of the federal government.”

McCarthy was ultimately elected speaker on Saturday, after 15 rounds of contentious voting. Donalds was even a contender for the position during the voting process, but threw his support behind McCarthy on Friday.

“I hope one thing is clear after this week: I will never give up,” McCarthy said after the victorious vote. “I will never give up on you, the American people. And I will never give up on keeping our Commitment to America. Our nation is worth fighting for.”

