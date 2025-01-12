Rep. Chu leads tour of Eaton Fire destruction: ‘We as Californians have each other’s backs’

Members of Congress from California on Saturday toured the ruins in Altadena and northern Pasadena caused by the still raging Eaton Fire.

Rep. Judy Chu, whose congressional district includes the communities most impacted by the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles County, led Members of Congress from California on a tour of destroyed neighborhoods and streets.

The Eaton Fire expanded to more than 14,100 acres with 15% containment, Cal Fire reported Saturday night. About 7,000 structures have been scorched.

“I was so grateful to my colleagues in Congress from California who were able to drop everything and demonstrate to Los Angeles County and the entire nation that we as Californians have each other’s backs,” Chu wrote in a statement released after the tour.

The Pasadena Police Department and City of Pasadena officials spoke with the members about ongoing fire containment and disaster relief efforts.

“Pasadena officials imparted on my colleagues how difficult the rebuilding process will be and the massive support they need from the federal government to be successful,” Chu wrote. “They also highlighted how many Black families, who found refuge from segregation and redlining in Altadena and parts of Pasadena, have lost all the generational wealth they successfully built up. My colleagues then witnessed streets, neighborhoods, and community institutions entirely razed to the ground.”

Estimates of damage and economic loss on Thursday increased to $135 billion, according to AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on weather and its impact.

Chu said she looks forward to working with her colleagues to secure disaster relief funding necessary for recovery and rebuilding.

She added she will push for legislation “to prevent disasters like this from occurring again.”

“Across every level of government, partnership is absolutely essential to successfully respond to natural disasters and deliver immediate and long-term relief to those who’ve lost loved ones or returned to their home or business to find nothing left,” Chu wrote. “The victims of the fires in Southern California will rely on Congress to pass – on a bipartisan basis – emergency disaster appropriations to support a long recovery. … We have a long road in front of us, but like in any other part of America, Californians deserve disaster relief that will give us the ability to rebuild.”

The Members of Congress in attendance included: House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-33); House Financial Services Ranking Member Rep. Maxine Waters (CA-43); Rep. Linda Sanchez (CA-38); Rep. Norma Torres (CA-35); Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34); Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37); and Rep. Luz Rivas (CA-29).