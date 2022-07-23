Renton, Washington shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured: police

website maker

A shooting in Renton, Washington has left at least one person dead and several others injured Saturday morning, police said.

The Renton Police Department said they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Logan Ave S shortly before 1 a.m., when they found one person deceased and “multiple victims.” At least five victims were treated at the scene, police said.

Police said the shooting was initiated by a “dispute” among people at a “large gathering.”

No suspects are yet in custody, the department told Fox News Digital.

The shooting may have also involved multiple gunmen, Renton police said.

“Due to the large crowd, multiple agencies were called in to assist,” they added.

Police are cautioning residents to avoid the area as it is still an active scene.