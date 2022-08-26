Remembering the heroes of Kabul, White House silent on student loan handout tax hikes, and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

HEROES OF KABUL – Family of Marine killed in Kabul opens up about his motivation to go to Afghanistan: ‘Live like Dylan.’ Continue reading …

FUNDING FALLOUT – White House silent on whether tax hikes will be needed to pay for Biden’s $300,000,000,000 student loan handout. Continue reading …

‘CONSTANT PANDERING’ – Former AG Bill Barr slams the Right’s outrage over the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid. Continue reading …

‘MOST DANGEROUS’ IN HISTORY – Researcher sounds the alarm over Amazon’s iRobot acquisition. Continue reading …

‘ROCKY’ MARRIAGE – Sylvester Stallone is going through a divorce, but he’s a superhero in his new movie. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

‘CHILLING DISREGARD’ – Legal experts blast Biden for overlooking constitutional limitations with student loan handout. Continue reading …

CAMPAIGN CHALLENGE – Dr. Oz wants to debate Dem opponent John Fetterman, says his positions ‘better’ reflect Pennsylvania ‘values.’ Continue reading …

‘NOT HOW I WOULD HAVE DONE IT’ – More Democrats piling onto Biden over $300 billion student loan handout. Continue reading …

‘I’D BE UNLIKELY TO DO THAT‘ – Biden once doubted he had authority to grant student loan debt handout by executive action. Continue reading …

MEDIA

BUYER’S REMORSE – Liberal media changing their tune about Biden’s expensive student loan handout. Continue reading …

FACE OFF – Mark Zuckerberg reveals warning FBI gave his team before Hunter Biden laptop story. Continue reading …

UNWILLING TO ANSWER – CNN presses Education Secretary Cardona about cost of student loan handout. Continue reading …

PANDEMIC POLITICS – Nate Silver: ‘Liberal public health elites’ may have persuaded Pfizer to delay vaccine release for their own benefit. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – How can we trust anything the FBI does after Hunter’s laptop case? Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Democrats are trying to shift blame about the COVID-19 vaccine to Trump. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Whenever a Democrat claims to be a moderate, they are lying. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ENEMIES EMBOLDENED – Biden’s Afghanistan fiasco wasn’t just a tragedy with those lost and left behind — it was a strategic disaster: Tom Cotton. Continue reading …

‘NO LONGER MADE SENSE’ – Afghanistan withdrawal remains the correct choice one year later: Adam Smith. Continue reading …

IN THE SPOTLIGHT – UW declined to correct misleading info on puberty blocker study after fawning media coverage. Continue reading …

‘TRUE RENAISSANCE MAN’ – Meet the American who wrote ‘Ben-Hur: A Tale of Christ.’ Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“What, ladies and gentlemen, did Donald Trump do? We can now tell you. Donald Trump created the COVID vaccine. He did that himself and on purpose, with malice aforethought.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.