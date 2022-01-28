NEW YORK CITY – Thousands flocked to the streets surrounding New York City‘s famous St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Friday to say their final goodbyes to fallen New York City Police Officer Jason Rivera.

Police and law enforcement from throughout the country – and some from outside the U.S., including Bahrain, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates – joined loved ones and the public in honoring the 22-year-old fledgling officer, who was shot and killed by a domestic violence suspect earlier this month, police have said.

Light snow began just before the funeral was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The services would be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person. The New York Police Department (NYPD) began closing surrounding streets – nearly two street dozen blocks – at 6 a.m.

Lines of police vehicles approaching the cathedral extended for miles. Music blared in the moments before the ceremony began. Following the funeral, a procession will travel south on Fifth Avenue from 49th Street to 34th Street and will then make its way to Rivera’s final resting place in Westchester, New York.

Two firetrucks will hold an American flag draped over the procession route around 43rd Street.

Rivera and Wilbert Mora, 27, were shot Friday evening while responding to a report of a domestic violence incident in Harlem involving a mother and her adult son, Lashawn McNeil.

Along with a third officer, the pair met with the woman and had begun to approach the back bedroom, where they were told McNeil was staying. As they approached, McNeil opened fire and struck Rivera and Mora. The third officer returned fire and critically injured McNeil.

Rivera died Friday shortly after the shooting.

Mora, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. He donated his organs and was ultimately able to save five lives. Services have been scheduled for Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, and will also be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

McNeil allegedly used a high-capacity magazine and a handgun, both of which were found to have been stolen. He died from his injuries on Monday.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.