Remains found believed to be missing Georgia college student; boyfriend arrested

Authorities in Georgia arrested the boyfriend of Anitra Gunn, a 23-year-old college student who has been missing since Friday, hours after investigators recovered the body of a female hidden in the woods matching her description.

DeMarcus Little, 23, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for criminal damage to property after police said he allegedly smashed the windows of Gunn’s apartment and slashed the tires on her car during a Feb.5 incident, Fort Valley Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

NEW JERSEY PROSECUTORS RELEASE SUICIDE NOTES FROM STEPHANIE PARZE’S EX-BOYFRIEND: ‘I CAN’T DO LIFE IN PRISON’

Gunn, an agricultural student at Fort Valley State University, was last seen on Valentine’s Day at around 11:30 a.m. just outside of Fort Valley. She was reported missing by her family the following day after they had not been in contact with her for an “unusual amount of time.”

Her car was found in a neighbor’s yard with the front bumper missing, USA Today reported.

Little was arrested Tuesday shortly after deputies with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office recovered the remains of an adult female matching Gunn’s description at around 3:20 p.m.

“About 150 yards off the roadway. He found a piece of the car or part of the car piece that we’ve been looking for. Found Ms. Gunn laying very close to part of that front bumper,” Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said during a press conference.

Deese said they have not named any suspects, adding, “I think it’s pretty common sense who our person of interest is.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s the boyfriend,” he continued. “We’ve talked to him three times.”

Deese said officials will wait to verify the identity of the victim found pending an autopsy performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.