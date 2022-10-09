Religious Californians voice opposition to Proposition 1 making abortion a right in state Constitution

Some religious Californians are raising the alarm regarding the state’s Proposition 1, which critics claim would enshrine the abortion of viable babies as a fundamental right in the state Constitution.

“The proposed amendment to the state Constitution has no language on limits and no recognition of the viability of the infant and late-term pregnancies,” said Bishop Jaime Soto of Sacramento during an Oct. 6 press conference outside the Capitol in Sacramento, according to Catholic News Register.

The text of Proposition 1, which will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, reads in part: “The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

Others attending the California Together, No On Proposition 1 press conference to voice opposition to the measure last week included speakers of varying backgrounds, such as Catholic, evangelical and Muslim. Not all of them were religious, and the arguments from the coalition against the proposition are secular.

“We are here to say that Prop. 1 is extreme, expensive and unnecessary,” said Catherine Hadro, who serves as media director of California Together, No on Proposition 1. “We all know that Prop. 1 means late-term abortion in California up until the moment of birth, even if both mother and baby are healthy. And we all agree that that is too extreme. That is why we are coming together to stop Prop. 1.”

“Proposition 1 means post-viability, late-term abortion without limit paid for by your taxpayer dollars,” she said.

Many bishops and other clergy from all over the state have come out against the proposed amendment, arguing that it would effectively place no limits on abortions in California.

“Life is precious from the very moment of conception,” the Rev. Michael Mahoney of Our Lady of Angels Parish in Burlingame recently said in a video message. “This is against everything that we believe in as Catholics.”

“We rejoiced in the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, but we are now faced with the proposal to make abortion permanently legal without any restrictions in our state Constitution,” Bishop Alberto Rojas of the Diocese of San Bernardino said in another video. “This doesn’t affirm the duty and value of the life that God has given us. It promotes a culture of death.”

Despite the vocal opposition, 71% of registered California voters support Proposition 1, according to an August poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.

According to CalMatters, Yes on Proposition 1 spokesperson Molly Weedn pushed back against claims that it would remove all abortion restrictions in California. “That is a lot of misinformation and fear-mongering from the opposition,” she said. “The initiative is simply going to take existing law and add it to the Constitution.”

Last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a series of bills aimed at shielding California state law enforcement officers, medical providers, and tech companies from complying with subpoenas or cooperating with investigations from out-of-state entities related to any abortions that occur legally in California.

Newsom also took flak from many Christians this month for his multi-state billboard campaign promoting abortion by quoting Jesus.

