Red state now offers preferred parking for pregnant women

Florida is days into allowing pregnant women to apply for an “expectant mother parking permit” and the reactions are mixed.

The law went into effect on July 1, and allows pregnant women to use accessible parking spaces for up to one year after the date of issuance.

“Having been pregnant myself in the Florida heat, it is hard to struggle across a big parking lot when you are nine months pregnant, especially if you have other kids, and you are dragging gear to park all the way in the back of the parking lot and walk past those empty handicap spots,” State Rep. Fiona McFarland told FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

Women who do plan to apply for and use a temporary placard must pay a one-time fee of $15.

“You’ve got enough on your plate—make parking easier.” a Facebook post by Bay County Tax Collector Chuck Perdue on June 30 said.

Social media responses are coming in from both sympathizers and those in opposition.

“Friend we don’t have to waddle so far,” one woman said while tagging another Facebook user.

Meanwhile, on the Seminole County Tax Collector’s post about the temporary permits, someone said, “Seriously? Pregnancy is not a disability!”

In Florida, tax collectors are authorized agents for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which allows people to conduct motor vehicle division services in the tax collector’s offices.

“I’ve been really healthy, so I think it’s important to try and walk and do the best you can to stay active, if you can,” expectant mother Danielle Marple told FOX 13.

“I’m glad that there are people who, if they need the assistance, they can have it, but I certainly hope it’s just not abused and that the people who have the disabilities or need the help are able to get it,” she said.