Red flag fire warnings over CA winds canceled as storm system dies down

Red flag warnings for fire danger in parts of Southern California were canceled Friday as Santa Ana winds declined, although forecasters noted that dry conditions would continue into the weekend.

Southern California Edison’s website showed no remaining public safety power shutoffs.

CA OFFICIALS WARN OF FIRES, DAMAGING GUSTS AS SANTA ANA WINDS APPROACH

Electricity for thousands of customers in Riverside and Ventura counties was cut on Thanksgiving Day to prevent wildfires caused by wind damage to power lines and electrical infrastructure.

SANTA ANA WINDS: WHAT ARE THEY?

No major fires were reported during the latest Santa Ana wind event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The most extreme gusts reached 99 miles per hour in mountains north of Los Angeles, and 88 miles per hour on a San Diego County peak, the National Weather Service said.