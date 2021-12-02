FOX News 

Record-breaking warm weather forecast to cover much of US

Record-breaking December warmth is spreading over much of the country.

Temperatures are 10-30 degrees above average today, and warmer air will move into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic to wrap up the week.

Temperatures are 10-30 degrees above average on Thursday
(Credit: Fox News)

The last in a series of clipper systems is scooting across the Northeast.

The last in a series of clipper systems is moving across the Northeast
(Credit: Fox News)

We’re tracking the possibility for more clippers this weekend.

Brief break in active weather for the Northwest
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the Northwest will get a brief break in the active weather until the next storm moves in this weekend.