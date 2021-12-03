Record-breaking warm weather forecast to continue across US

Incredible record-breaking warmth continues across much of the country on Friday and lingering through the weekend.

A new storm developing in the West will travel across the country, bringing an end to some of the heat as well as a mix of rain and wintry weather over the next few days.

Heavy snow will start Saturday night into Sunday from Montana to Minnesota, where winter storm watches have been issued.

Hawaii will be dealing with quite a bit of rain over the weekend as well, with the risk of flooding for the next few days.