Record-breaking hurricane season sees late system pushing rain, severe weather up East coast

A storm system pushing across the East will bring rain, wind, severe weather and snow through Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy rain will spread across the South and all along the East Coast with even the risk of tornadoes. Accumulating snow will pile up over parts of the Ohio Valley and into the Appalachians.

Bigger totals will settle in over the lower Great Lakes as the system pulls in colder air from Canada.

The Pacific Northwest will continue to see rain and wind along the coast and snow across the mountains.

Dry, windy conditions over Southern California and parts of the High Plains have put this region under elevated fire risk.

Monday is the last official day of hurricane season and although we can still sometimes see named storms really any time of the year, historically environmental conditions are not as conducive for development through the winter/early spring months.

This was a historic year with a record-breaking 30 named systems, 13 hurricanes 6 of which were major hurricanes (Cat 3 or higher).