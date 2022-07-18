Record-breaking heat bears down on Plains, Mississippi Valley as storms hit Northeast

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s summertime, but we’re feeling record-breaking heat across the Plains and the Mississippi Valley, where over 30 million people are under some sort of heat advisory.

PLAINS, MIDWEST, SOUTHEAST STORMS BRING FLASH FLOODING RISK

Temperatures will surpass the century mark for many cities with the humidity making it feel even worse.

THUNDERSTORMS OVER GULF COAST, MID-ATLANTIC BRING FLASH FLOOD RISK

A cold front moving across the Northern Tier of the country will help cool things off a bit, but we could have some strong to severe storms that go along with it.

NORTHEAST STORMS COULD CAUSE TORNADOES, FLASH FLOODING

Meanwhile, another front slowly moving over the Northeast down into the Mid-Atlantic will also enhance the risk for some stronger storms and heavy rain resulting in some areas of flooding.

Gusty winds and dry conditions will elevate the fire danger for the Rockies, the Great Basin and High Plains.