Recall Gascon campaign forced to evacuate LA office over suspicious white powder in envelope

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The group advocating for a recall election of liberal Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon was forced to evacuate their office on Thursday after receiving a suspicious-looking white powder inside an envelope.

The envelope, which had swastikas on it, was filled with a white powdery substance, forcing the Los Angeles Police Department, LADF Hazmat and the bomb squad to respond.

The group from Recall Gascon’s Los Angeles headquarters was also being tested to make sure they hadn’t been exposed to anything hazardous. Authorities later determined the substance to be baking soda.

The group told FOX 11 Los Angeles they receive a lot of hate mail at their office.

LOS ANGELES PROSECUTOR BLASTS GEORGE GASCON AFTER OFFICERS KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY: ‘NO ACCOUNTABILITY’

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON RECALL GROUP SAYS IT HAS COLLECTED REQUIRED SIGNATURE TO PUT MATTER ON BALLOT

Gascon has been criticized in L.A. for his progressive policies that some claim are too lenient on offenders and protect criminals over victims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His policies were most recently in the spotlight earlier this month when two El Monte police officers were killed by a man who was on probation after receiving a lenient sentencing due to a plea deal over a gun offense.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin contributed to this report.