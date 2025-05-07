Realtor shot dead by Mercedes suspect with criminal history: police

​

The suspected killer of a Texas real estate agent was denied bond after he allegedly opened fire on her and another man who had briefly touched his Mercedes vehicle.

According to Fox News affiliate, KDFW-TV, 28-year-old Ashlee Long was leaving a local bar in Downtown Dallas on April 5 with a group of friends.

Dallas police said one of the men Long was with “reached out and brushed his hand along the passenger side of a passing Mercedes as they were walking across the street.”

Investigators said that’s when 34-year-old Kendrick Finch got out of the passenger side with a gun and opened fire.

TEXAS STUDENT, 10, VANISHES AFTER BEING ‘SWEPT AWAY BY RAPIDLY RISING FLOODWATERS’

Finch struck Long and the man she was with. The 28-year-old later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, while the other victim survived.

Finch, who has a prior criminal history including drug charges and burglary, turned himself in to authorities. He is currently charged with murder.

After hearing testimony from the prosecutors, the defense attorney, the lead detective in the case and Finch’s mother, the judge on Wednesday decided to deny the bond reduction.

AUSTIN METCLAF’S FATHER FIRES BACK AFTER ANTHONY FAMILY REP ATTACKS HIM AGAIN: JUSTICE ‘WILL PREVAIL’

Members of Long and Finch’s families were in attendance.

Video of the shooting was shown during the hearing, capturing the moment the real estate agent was shot.

Henry Long, the father of the victim, released a statement mourning the death of his daughter and calling for Finch to stay in jail.

“Ashlee’s life mattered. And so does justice,” Long wrote on Facebook. “Kendrick Finch must remain behind bars — permanently.

“He made the choice to kill. He should not be given the opportunity to walk free and make that choice again.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Long said the pain of losing a child is “indescribable.”

“But to lose her this way — to gun violence at the hands of a stranger — is a trauma no family should have to endure,” he wrote. “Kendrick Finch made the choice to take her life. He didn’t just end her future — he shattered the lives of everyone who loved her.”