Real-life Lassie: Dog comes to owner’s aid after she blacked out during walk

A dog in Orlando who leaped into action to save its owner after she passed out on the sidewalk is being called a hero.

Marilyn Blackmer, a resident of Orlando, Florida, was out walking Buddy, a 6-year-old Labradoodle, near a park when she blacked out and collapsed on the ground, Fox 3 Orlando reported.

The perceptive pup then jumped into action.

Marilyn Blackmer and her 6-year-old Labradoodle named Buddy alongside Alice Joossens and her 4-year-old Maltese Yorkie named Sammy in Orlando, Florida.
“Buddy has great instincts. He has good judgment about people. And he knew I was in trouble,” Blackmer recalled after the incident, Fox 35 reported.

Buddy ran to the home of his friend Sammy, a 4-year-old Maltese Yorkie, who then woke up his napping owner, Alice Joossens.

Alice Joossens’ 4-year-old Maltese Yorkie named Sammy (left) and Marilyn Blackmer’s 6-year-old Labradoodle named Buddy (right) in Orlando, Florida.
After waking up to the commotion, Joossens said she saw Blackmer outside of her window, still on the ground, Fox 35 reported.

“Sammy kind of woke me up and roused me to the door. I looked out the door and saw Marilyn laying on the ground, so we all came rushing out,” Joossens told the outlet.

Blackmer believes her dog potentially saved her life.

Marilyn Blackmer and her 6-year-old Labradoodle named Buddy in Orlando, Florida in June 2022.
Blackmer recalled: “I just remember feeling so alone. And then I’m laying there and I hear Alice calling, ‘Marilyn, I’m coming!’ And I thought, ‘Yay!'”

“I’m deeply touched by Buddy and by Alice and don’t feel nearly as alone as I did,” Blackmer added.