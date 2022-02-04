A teen rapper who was freed on bail last week for allegedly shooting a New York City officer is back behind bars on a probation violation for a prior gun case, officials and sources told Fox News Digital.

Camrin Williams, 16, an up-and-coming artist known as C Blu, posted a $250,000 bond last week using cash from a record label deal for allegedly using a 9mm pistol to shoot NYPD officer Kaseem Pennant in the leg Jan. 18.

Justice Denis Boyle set the bond amount over the objection of prosecutors who pushed for remand given the prior gun possession case that Williams picked up in May 2020 when he was 14, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

The earlier gun case is being handled by family court because of Williams’ age at the time of the alleged crime.

The rapper, who has alleged gang ties, was able to cough up the cash due to a lucrative contract he signed with Interscope Records a few months earlier, sources told Fox News Digital. His bond was posted Jan. 27 by celebrity bail bondsman Ira Judelson, and he was released from juvenile detention.

But his freedom was short-lived. Williams was hauled back to Crossroads Juvenile Center in Brooklyn Thursday after a hearing held in family court determined he had violated probation by allegedly possessing a gun and shooting a cop.

His lawyer Dawn Florio downplayed the prior gun rap. “Camrin was on juvenile probation for using an unloaded gun as a prop in a music video,” she told Fox News Digital. “He was not on probation for committing a violent crime or the use of any weapon.”

Williams allegedly shot Pennant, 27, by accident after the two tussled, and he tried to flee. The weapon discharged, striking the rapper in the groin before exiting his thigh and hitting Pennant, according to the criminal complaint.

Court papers do not say why police stopped and tried to search Williams who was standing on a sidewalk in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

Pennant is one of six New York City officers shot so far this year – including detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who both succumbed to their injuries.

It’s unclear why Williams wasn’t hit with the probation violation immediately after his arrest for the alleged cop shooting.

“My client is a very intelligent young man with a bright future ahead of him who simply wants to continue to do well in school and attend college and make music for all his fans whom he deeply appreciates,” Florio said.

A spokesman for the city Law Department, which prosecutors family court cases, and spokesman for Interscope Records did not immediately return requests for comment.