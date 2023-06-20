Random murder of pregnant Seattle restaurant owner leaves community on edge: ‘shattered’

A pregnant Seattle woman was shot to death in broad daylight in front of her husband by an ex-convict in what the mayor described as an “unimaginable tragedy.”

Cordell Maurice Goosby, 30, who has a history of mental health issues, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Eina Kwon, 34, and first-degree attempted murder for injuring her 37-year-old husband, Sung Kwon, according to prosecutors.

Eina Kwon and her husband were on their way to work June 13 at their Japanese restaurant Aburiya Bento House, next to Pike Place Market, when they stopped at a red light at an intersection at 11:15 a.m.

Goosby allegedly sprinted toward the driver’s side window of their white Tesla with his gun raised.

“In a short span of time, he fired a gun in the victim’s car window, striking the victims inside the car. After firing all the bullets he had in the gun into the victims’ car, he turned and ran from the scene,” prosecutors wrote in court papers, adding that Goosby ditched the weapon. “The defendant’s actions left a family and community shattered.”

Responding officers quickly located Goosby, who put his hands in the air and said, “I did it! I did it!” court documents allege. Police said the man told investigators he saw a firearm in the vehicle and reacted by firing.

Goosby is being held in the King County Jail on a $10 million bond.

Eina Kwon, who was eight months pregnant with a girl, lost the child. The couple also share a 2-year-old son.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement offering condolences to the family and blaming guns for the cold-blooded killing.

“What was supposed to be a joyful time for the Kwon family has turned into an unimaginable nightmare caused by senseless gun violence,” he said. “This tragedy is the result of the fact that there are too many guns on our streets, in this city and in this country, that allow individuals to make split-second decisions that can have devastating consequences.”

Seattle’s violent crime rate reached a 15-year-high in 2022.

Goosby, who was barred from owning a firearm because of his Illinois criminal record, allegedly used a stolen gun, according to officials.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement that under Washington state law, Goosby can only be charged for the death of a person who is born alive.

Prosecutors and investigators are reviewing medical records to determine whether to bring an additional murder charge.

A GoFundMe page for the family, which has raised more than $236,000 as of Tuesday, shared harrowing details of the unprovoked ambush.

Dong Won, a family friend who organized the fundraiser, wrote that Sung Kwon tried to protect his wife from the flying bullets by hugging her tightly as he was struck several times in the arms.

After realizing she’d been shot and was in critical condition, he frantically tore off his clothes to make a tourniquet to staunch her bleeding, the page says. She had been shot four times.

She passed away at Harborview Medical Center while her little girl survived briefly.

“Sung was able to hold his beautiful daughter for a quick moment to say goodbye. [Eina] never got to hold her baby daughter,” Won wrote.

The shattered father has been discharged from the hospital. “How could anyone explain this tragedy to a 2-year-old child who will never see his mom again?” Won asked.