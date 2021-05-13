Randi Weingarten, teachers union president, to call for full reopening of schools next academic year: report

The president of America’s second-largest teachers union is reportedly set to deliver a speech Thursday in which she will call on all schools to be open for “five days a week” of in-person learning for the next academic year.

Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers, will make the declaration as about only half of the nation’s school districts are back for fully in-person learning, according to data from the Return to Learn Tracker website. As of early May, Florida and Iowa are the only states in the country that have all of their schoolchildren back in classrooms, while every other state is still offering varying degrees of in-person and online instruction, the data shows.

“There is no doubt: Schools must be open. In person. Five days a week,” Weingarten will say in a speech via social media today, The New York Times reports, citing a copy it has received of her prepared remarks.

Teacher unions in some states have complicated the school reopening process as they have demanded coronavirus vaccinations and other mitigation measures before returning to classrooms.

The newspaper adds that Weingarten will acknowledge that remote teaching has negatively affected students’ learning and “prolonged isolation is harmful” to them as well.

“The United States will not be fully back until we are fully back in school. And my union is all in,” she reportedly will say.

But the head of the union, which represents 1.7 members, still sees the need to distance children 3 feet apart inside classrooms, which may require some districts to seek additional learning space outside schools in order to accommodate all students, according to the Times.

In an interview with the newspaper, Weingarten said with 89% of the union’s members having received a coronavirus vaccine or are willing to do so, she expects fewer educators to seek out medical accommodations to work from home in the next school year.

Meanwhile, Weingarten’s union is under fire as top Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees have called for an investigation into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after emails showed the American Federation of Teachers lobbied the agency on school reopening policies.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer, R-Ky., and House Education and Labor Committee ranking member Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. penned a letter to the CDC accusing the agency of putting “political obedience to Democrat-aligned special interest groups” ahead of “our nation’s youth.”

The lawmakers demanded the agency release all correspondence “between or among employees, contractors and representatives of the CDC and representatives of any teacher’s union” since President Biden entered office, citing emails that show regular correspondence between the government agency and the American Federation of Teachers.

