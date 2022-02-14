Rams QB finally an NFL champ

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘SUPER’ EFFORT – Quarterback Matthew Stafford made the most out of his first season with the Los Angeles Rams. He helped the team win the NFC West and the NFC Championship, then picked up his first Super Bowl win Sunday night after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Continue reading …

RATCLIFFE: ‘MULTIPLE’ INDICTMENTS – Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Special Counsel John Durham that enough intelligence evidence existed to support indictments of “multiple people” in the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, Fox News has learned. Continue reading …

DEMS RETHINK COVID – Some state and local Democratic leaders are starting to change their tune on COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates; others are not. Continue reading …

EMINEM TAKES A KNEE – The NFL says it was “aware” that rapper Eminem was going to kneel during the Super Bowl LVI halftime performance. “That report was erroneous,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told Fox News Digital in a statement about a report that claimed Eminem was told he couldn’t kneel. Continue reading …

‘WAR ON COPS’ – Two police officers died and 11 others were wounded in shootings over 24 hours across four states Friday. “This is what we call the war on cops,” Betsy Brantner Smith, spokeswoman for the National Police Association and a 29-year police veteran who trains officers, told Fox News Digital. Continue reading …

POLITICS

HILLARY’S SERVER ALLEGATIONS – Unearthed Hillary Clinton tweets from days before the 2016 presidential election show the candidate pushing now-debunked information that Donald Trump was using a “covert server” linking him to Russia. Continue reading …

BIDEN’S TEMPER – President Biden’s habit for jawing with reporters continued last week as he called NBC’s Lester Holt a “wise guy” for pointing out his past claims that inflation would be “temporary.” The president has demonstrated annoyance and even hostility with reporters during just over a year in office.Continue reading …

INVASION SCENARIO – National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said he cannot know for sure what will happen in Ukraine, but described how a potential Russian invasion would play out if it were to happen.Continue reading …

BERNIE’S MISSIVE – Sen. Bernie Sanders called for President Biden to cancel student debt in a Super Bowl tweet. “How does it happen that SoFI, a student loan re-financing company, could spend $625 million to put its name on the LA Rams football stadium when 45 million Americans are drowning in $1.8 trillion in student debt?” Continue reading …

TRUCKERS ON THE MOVE – Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he has reached an agreement with the leadership of the “Freedom Convoy” to remove trucks from residential neighborhoods this week. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHRIS SWECKER – As a former prosecutor, FBI special agent and chair of the North Carolina Crime Commission, it is heartbreaking to witness the Biden administration’s swift reversal of over 30 years of crime control and violence reduction strategies. Continue reading …

NEWT GINGRICH – The truck drivers in Canada are being assaulted by the forces of the law because they have the courage to stand up for their beliefs. Continue reading …

BRAD MYERS – Bitcoin is the life raft to store time and value. Bitcoin is the new age version of a no coupon bond issued at a 99% discount with the network effects of a tech company. A simple daily $15 purchase of Bitcoin since January 2020 generated 127% gain (~$11K).Continue reading …

ADAM BRANDON – If the midterm elections were held today, chances are the GOP would take the House and Senate. Midterms are generally a referendum on the sitting president, who most polls have approval ratings sinking in the low 40’s. Continue reading …

BRET SWANSON – The shortage of skilled trade workers in the U.S. is a challenge, and it’s about to get worse. Recent supply-chain disruptions and second thoughts about China’s manufacturing dominance are likely to boost domestic industry and exacerbate an existing dearth of workers. Continue reading …

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 85 -A man came up to me this past summer and asked me what I thought about all the crime going on and what we should do about it. I looked right at him and said, “lock ’em all up.” The man looked at me, surprised. Then he said, “Aren’t you worried about locking up too many Black men. Our prisons are full of Black men, and we can’t be locking them up.” And I said, “They’re not Black. They are criminals.” Continue reading …

Follow along as Fox News checks in with Pastor Corey Brooks each day with a new Rooftop Revelation.

FOX BUSINESS

ECONOMIC LOW – The economy under President Biden plunged to an all-time low, according to the Heritage Foundation’s annual Index of Economic Freedom. Continue reading …

PELOSI BLASTS MANCHIN – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Sunday that skyrocketing inflation is due to more people entering the workforce, and that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is wrong to claim that President Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act would worsen inflation. Continue reading …

ALARMING MEASURES – Some grocery stores are taking extra measures to protect items from being stolen, but one Walmart store in Florida is reportedly taking things to a new level by locking up its steaks in security wire, according to one TikTok user. Continue reading …

ENTERTAINMENT/LIFESTYLE

STARS OUT FOR SBLVI – Hollywood stars flocked to SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, including Kanye West, Ellen Degeneres, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez among others. Continue reading …

‘TIGER KING’ WITNESS – The daughter of Carole Baskin’s second husband, who vanished nearly 25 years ago, is outraged Florida prosecutors won’t pursue a murder case against her dad’s former handyman after an “explosive” new witness came forward. Continue reading …

SATAN CLUB PROTEST – The Satanic Temple recently opened an after-school “Satan Club” in a Moline, Illinois, middle school, as part of its nationwide campaign to push back against the Christian Good News Clubs offered to schoolchildren after classes.Continue reading …

IVAN REITMAN DEAD- Ivan Reitman, 75, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. Continue reading …

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), told “Fox News Live” on Sunday that truck drivers in Canada and the U.S. want to “do away” with COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Watch now …

PIC OF THE DAY

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, seen with his wife and children after Super Bowl LVI, won the game’s MVP award after finishing with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.Click here for the story behind the image …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading …

THE LAST WORD

“President Biden is not just ‘all talk and no action,’ [regarding Russia and Ukraine] but actually his actions contradict his talk.”– U.S. REP. VICTORIA SPARTZ, R-IND.FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

