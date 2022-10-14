Raleigh shooting update: North Carolina officials identify victims, including police officer and boy, 16

RALEIGH, N.C. – Raleigh, North Carolina, officials held a press conference early Friday after an alleged juvenile gunman shot and killed five people, including an off-duty police officer, and wounded two more.

The gunman, a 15-year-old boy, opened fire near the Neuse River Greenway area in Raleigh just after 5 p.m., officials previously said. He was taken into custody about three hours later after he was allegedly “contained” inside a nearby home. The crime scene spanned “over two miles,” Raleigh Chief of Police Estella D. Patterson said.

Patterson identified the deceased off-duty police officer as 29-year-old Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work at the time. She said other victims include a 16-year-old boy, 52-year-old Nicole Conners, 49-year-old Susan Karnatz and 35-year-old Mary Marshall.

Two more victims were wounded but survived. They have been identified as a second Raleigh police officer, who has since been released from the hospital, and Marcille Lynn Garnder, who was shot just days before her 60th birthday, and remains in critical condition.

“My heart is heavy because we don’t have answers as to why this tragedy occurred,” Patterson said. “But what I can tell you is that the Raleigh Police Department and the Raleigh community is resilient and we stand strong and we will heal and we will be stronger as a result of what has occurred.”

The alleged killer is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The police chief would not speak about any relationship between the victims and the suspect.

“The shootings occurred in the streets in the neighborhood, and then the suspect fled towards the Greenway. And then we had some more victims who were shot in the Greenway.”

Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo said the department had not yet identified a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.