Rainy weather over the West leads to flash flooding concerns

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More rain is expected for parts of the West on Wednesday, impacting the Great Basin to the northern Rockies.

TROPICAL STORM KAY WEAKENS AND VEERS AWAY FROM US-MEXICO BORDER

Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially for flood-prone areas.

The wet weather will shift into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday.

The Sunshine State is also in line for showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are still feeling like summertime for the Central U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The West and the Northeast are feeling a lot cooler on Wednesday than they have in recent weeks.