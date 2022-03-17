FOX News 

Rainy weather forecast for mid-Atlantic, Northeast

A cloudy wet day is forecast for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast as an area of low pressure moves over the East Coast.

Some pockets of heavy rain will be possible in localized areas.

Snow across the Plains through Friday morning
(Credit: Fox News)

The next storm system developing across the Rockies – bringing accumulating snow – will be the nation’s next weather-maker in the Plains.

Gulf Coast severe storm threat
(Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible for the southern Plains and Gulf Coast.

Southeast severe storm threat
(Credit: Fox News)

On Friday, the severe storm risk will expand across the Mississippi Valley, the Southeast and reach up into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

Warmer U.S. temperatures
(Credit: Fox News)

A very nice warmup is in store ahead of this next system, challenging some daytime records for the Northeast on Friday.

Northwest futuretrack
(Credit: Fox News)

The unsettled weather pattern remains across the Pacific Northwest.